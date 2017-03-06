Rome

Soccer: Belotti worth more than 100 mn says Torino chairman

I'd put release clause at 150 mn today says Cairo

Rome, March 6 - Torino Chairman Urbano Cairo said Sunday Serie A's leading marksman Andrea Belotti was worth a lot more than the 100 million euros Toro placed on the bull-necked striker as a release clause that can only be paid by foreign clubs. "If I were drawing up the clause today I'd set it at 150 million," he said of the Italy striker, who scored a hat-trick to help Toro beat Palermo 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino and rise to a lone perch on 22 strikes as Serie A's top marksman, three ahead of Juve's Gonzalo Higuain and Roma's Edin Dzeko. Cairo compared Belotti's scoring to that of Lionel Messi and hinted that Il Gallo (The Cock), as he is known, was worth more than the Barca legend because he is younger. On Monday Cairo confirmed that Belotti "is staying put" and said he would "invest more money" to "support him". Torino are ninth in Serie A on 39 points, 28 behind cross-city rivals and leaders Juventus, who are going for a record sixth straight scudetto.

