Tax revenue up 3.3% in 2016 to more than 450 bn (3)

Rome, March 6 - Italian tax revenues rose 3.3% (14.244 billion euros) to more than 450 billion in 2016 compared to 2015, the economy ministry said Monday, stressing that "the progress in the revenue reflects both an improvement in the economy and the effect of certain important measures to fight tax evasion adopted by the government in the course of the last few years". Successive governments have been trying to get tax evasion down via a range of measures including amnesties and beefed-up controls. Government revenue from gaming and gambling rose 22.3% or 2.654 billion euros in 2016, the internal revenue service said Monday. The fight against tax evasion notched a record 19 billion euros, it said.