Over 2,300 migrants arrived over the weekend

(ANSAmed) - Rome, March 6 - A total of 2,315 migrants arrived in Italy at the weekend, including 873 on Saturday and 1,442 on Dunday, the Italian interior ministry said Monday. In 2017, a total of 15,884 people landed on Italy's shores including 1,670 unaccompanied minors (as of February 27). Arrivals were 74.09% up from January 1 to March 6 this year compared to the same period last year, and 73.79% up on 2015. The ports were the most migrants arrived remained Augusta with 3,895v and Catania with 2,612.