Trial requested for porn-suicide woman's ex (3)

Naples, March 6 - Naples prosecutors have requested an immediate trial for the the ex-boyfriend of Tiziana Cantone, a 31-year-old who killed herself in September after a video of her having sex went viral on the Internet, sources said Monday. Sergio Di Palo is suspected of calumny in cahoots with Cantone after they accused five people of being responsible for the video being published. He also faces charges over the alleged false reporting of the loss of an iPhone. The report was allegedly made to hide the fact that the video was sent to a private chat from that phone, sources said. Prosecutors said Cantone had not been "coerced" into making the video, and similar ones. They added that it had so far proved impossible to establish who put the videos on a number of porn sites. Last month Italy's privacy watchdog asked Google and Yahoo to explain why links are still active to sex pictures and videos of Cantone, from Mugnano di Napoli near Naples, who took her own life on September 13. The watchdog said it had opened a probe into the case. The watchdog said it was acting after a complaint made on December 16 by Teresa Giglio, Cantone's mother. Watchdog chief Antonello Soro asked Microsoft Corporation Inc., which owns Yahoo, and Google Inc. not only to look into Giglio's requests but also to indicate what systems they have used and intend to use in the future to remove links to pages that illicitly publish images and videos of a sexual nature featuring Tizana Cantone. Giglio's lawyer Andrea Orefice said "our objective is to obtain the elimination from the Web of all the obscene images and all pornographic videos showing poor Tiziana". He said "we know that this objective will be very difficult to reach, also because the sites that still publish the videos and images are often located in countries outside the European Union, outside the competence of the privacy watchdog and in any case in countries in which privacy norms do not assure individuals the same guarantees as European ones."