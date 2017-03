Soccer: Paul Baccaglini announced as new Palermo chairman

Palermo, March 6 - Serie A strugglers Palermo announced Monday that Italian-American businessman Paul Baccaglini is their new chairman. He takes over from Maurizio Zamparini, who last month announced he was selling up after 15 years in charge. The club website said Baccaglini met Zamparini a year ago during the aborted bid by Frank Cascio to take over the club. It added that Baccaglini is set to buy 100% of Palermo shares via a company by the end of April. The agreement features a commitment to build a new stadium and training complex for the team, who play in a distinctive pink kit. Zamparini, 75, bought Palermo from late Roma boss Franco Sensi in 2002 and oversaw its return to Serie A in 2004, followed by qualification for the UEFA Cup for three straight years. Zamparini earned the nickname 'coach-eater' because of the high turnover of managers at the club. Palermo are currently third last in Serie A, seven points from safety.