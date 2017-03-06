Police station to close in Casalesi home town

Caserta, March 6 - One of two police stations is to close down in the hometown of the brutal Casalesi clan of the Neapolitan Camorra mafia, local media have reported. The flying squad HQ, located in a villa confiscated from a Casalesi boss in 2008, is to shut leaving just the Carabinieri office in the town of Casal di Principe north of Naples and sparking concern at the local and national level. Father Emilio Diana, the brother of Father Peppe Diana, gunned down by the Casalesi in his church in 2994, said "the State should have done everything it could to keep the flying squad office open". "It was a guarantee of security for citizens, even though today we don't have the same level of emergency we did years ago and, also thanks to the activity of Mayor Renato Natale, you breathe a different air at Casal di Principe." The national head of the SILP police union, Tommaso Dell Paoli, called the news "unacceptable and completely illogical vis-a-vis the fight against organised crime". The power of the Casalesis, once one of the most dominant Camorra clans, has been reduced by a string of trials. But death threats pronounced in court against anti-mafia writer Roberto Saviano have forced him into a police protection programme.