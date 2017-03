Scampia blocks to come down in outskirts plan-mayor

Rome, March 6 - Naples Mayor Luigi De Magistris said Monday that most of the infamous 'Vele' tower blocks in the southern city's Scampia district will be demolished as part of a new government plan for deprived areas on the outskirts of Italian cities. "The Vele will come down, the first (block will be demolished) at the start of the summer this year," he said. He added that only one of the four 'Vele' blocks will remain. This will be renovated turned into the headquarters of the Naples metropolitan authority.