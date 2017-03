Skiing: Goggia takes first two World Cup wins

Rome, March 6 - Italy's Sofia Goggia snagged the first two World Cup wins of her career at the weekend, beating superstar Lindsey Vonn twice into the bargain. Goggia, 24, pipped Vonn in the downhill Saturday and in the super-G Sunday on the course at Pyeongchang that will be used in next year's Winter Olympics in South Korea. The Bergamo native, who won the giant slalom bronze in the recent world championships, had previously posted nine podium finishes this season.