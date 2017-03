Father arrested going to nightclub, leaving kid in car

Turin, March 6 - A 35-year-old man from the northern province of Cuneo has been arrested after leaving his 12-year-old son in his car while he went dancing in a nightclub. Carabinieri police found the child asleep on the back seat of a car with the doors locked and the engine on in a car park outside the club in the town of Santena, near Turin. The father was tracked down at about 3:30 and put under house arrest. The boy was put in the custody of his paternal uncle.