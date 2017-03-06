Italy's population down by 86,000 - ISTAT (2)

Rome, March 6 - ISTAT said Monday that it estimates Italy had 60.579 million residents on January 1, 2017, down 86,000 on the figure for the start of 2016. The national statistics agency said births were down again, dropping for 486,000 in 2015 to 474,000 last year. There were 608,000 deaths, down from the peak of 648,000 reached in 2015. So the net difference between birth and deaths in 2016 was -134,000, the second biggest ever after the -162,000 registered in 2015. The Italian population continued to age last year, ISTAT said. The national statistics agency said that the average age of a resident in Italy on January 1, 2017, was 44.9 years, up 0.2 of the year (approximately two and a half months) with respect to at the beginning of 2016. The average age is two years higher than it was in 2007. It said there were 13.5 million people aged 65 or over, 22.3% of the population, compared to 11.7 million and 20.1% respectively in 2007. The number of people over 90 was up to 727,000, compared to 402,000 15 years ago. There were 17,000 people who had crossed the century mark, slightly down from 19,000 in 2015, but three times higher than in 2002. ISTAT said Monday that 115,000 Italians moved abroad in 2016, up 12.6% on 2015 and almost three times the 40,000 that emigrated in 2010.