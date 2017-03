Man convicted after 'be-mine-or-I'll-kill-you' threats

Turin, March 6 - A man from Turin has been sentenced by a first-instance court to two and a half years in jail for stalking his ex, sources said on Monday. Alessandro C., 51, was convicted of harassing his former partner, 40, with death threats, trailing and beatings over the course of years. He reportedly could not accept the end of their relationship, insisting that she had to be "mine alone" or he would kill her. The man has appealed against the sentence. The appeal is due to begin on April 27.