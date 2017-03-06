Italy's average age up to 44.9 years - ISTAT

Rome, march 6 - The Italian population continued to age last year, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency said that the average age of a resident in Italy on January 1, 2017, was 44.9 years, up 0.2 of the year (approximately two and a half months) with respect to at the beginning of 2016. The average age is two years higher than it was in 2007. It said there were 13.5 million people aged 65 or over, 22.3% of the population, compared to 11.7 million and 20.1% respectively in 2007. The number of people over 90 was up to 727,000, compared to 402,000 15 years ago. There were 17,000 people who had crossed the century mark, slightly down from 19,000 in 2015, but three times higher than in 2002.