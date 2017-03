Italy's population down by 86,000 - ISTAT

Rome, March 6 - ISTAT said Monday that it estimates Italy had 60.579 million residents on January 1, 2017, down 86,000 on the figure for the start of 2016. The national statistics agency said births were down again, dropping for 486,000 in 2015 to 474,000 last year. There were 608,000 deaths, down from the peak of 648,000 reached in 2015. So the net difference between birth and deaths in 2016 was -134,000, the second biggest ever after the -162,000 registered in 2015.