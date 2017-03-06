Romeo says never met Tiziano Renzi - lawyers (4)

Rome, March 6 - Campania businessman Alfredo Romeo, who was arrested last week in relation to alleged corruption involving civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, says that he has never met ex-premier Matteo Renzi's father Tiziano, his lawyers said on Monday. "Our client says that he never gave money to anyone and that he never met Tiziano Renzi or people linked to the entourage of the ex-premier," said lawyers Francesco Carotenuto, Giovanni Battista Vignola and Alfredo Sorge before Romeo was set for questioning at Rome's Regina Coeli jail. Tiziano Renzi is under investigation in the probe as is Sports Minister Luca Lotti. The case has rocked the ruling Democratic Party (PD), which is gearing up for a congress and primaries in which Matteo Renzi is standing to be re-elected leader of the centre-left group. Romeo exercised the right to remain silent during questioning with a preliminary investigations judge on Monday, sources said. Romeo's lawyers have handed over a statement giving details of the defence case, sources said. One of Romeo's lawyers said that, rather than being at the centre of alleged graft involving CONSIP, he was actually hard-done-to in contracts for civil-service procurement agency. "Alfredo Romeo was not privileged with CONSIP, he was marginalised," said lawyer Giovanni Battista Vignola. "Forget about him being a corruptor. He was cheated many times. "In April Alfredo Romeo presented a complaint to CONSIP in which his relations and the mechanism via which the tenders were awarded were described. He was damaged by it". Battista Vignola said that Italy's anti-trust and anti-corruption agencies were informed of this complain when it was filed. He said it was forward to Naples prosecutors three months ago and to Rome investigators three weeks ago. Raffaele Cantone, the head of anti-corruption authority ANAC, said Monday that it was important that CONSIP is not tainted by graft. "I consider CONSIP to be an indispensable tool for the country's public tender policies," he said. "Precisely because of that it is necessary to do everything to keep it far from scandals. "We at the anti-corruption authority have formed an idea (about the case) and we believe that certain contract allotments should be constructed in a certain way to avoid certain types of problem".