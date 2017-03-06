Mayor denounces 'war on State' after San Severo shooting

Foggia, March 6 - A war is being waged "against the State" in the Puglia town of San Severo in southern Italy, local mayor Francesco Miglio has said. His comments came after a gunman driving an old utility vehicle opened fire at two police crime prevention unit vehicles parked outside a hotel on Saturday night. One of the vehicles was damaged but no-one was hurt in the incident. The episode came on the heels of a growing number of criminal incidents in recent weeks, prompting a meeting between Miglio and Interior Minister Marco Minniti at the end of February and the subsequent deployment of additional forces to better control the area. "San Severo is afraid, San Severo feels seriously threatened and affected, San Severo and its inhabitants perceive that a genuine war is underway against the city, its residents .. but especially now after this vile act, that dangerous and strategic action is underway against the State," Miglio said. On Sunday the interior ministry said it would boost security in the town even further. Two Mali nationals were killed last week in a massive blaze overnight at a migrant camp called the 'Gran Ghetto' (the big ghetto) in the countryside between San Severo and Rignano Garganico.