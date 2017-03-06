Rome

Romeo wasn't corruptor, he was cheated - defence (2)

Campania businessman filed complaint says lawyer

Romeo wasn't corruptor, he was cheated - defence (2)

Rome, March 6 - One of Alfredo Romeo's lawyers said Monday that, rather than being at the centre of alleged graft involving CONSIP, the Campania businessman was actually hard-done-to in contracts for civil-service procurement agency. "Alfredo Romeo was not privileged with CONSIP, he was marginalised," said lawyer Giovanni Battista Vignola. "Forget about him being a corruptor. He was cheated many times. "In April Alfredo Romeo presented a complaint to CONSIP in which his relations and the mechanism via which the tenders were awarded were described. He was damaged by it". Battista Vignola said that Italy's anti-trust and anti-corruption agencies were informed of this complain when it was filed. He said it was forward to Naples prosecutors three months ago and to Rome investigators three weeks ago.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sparatoria, arrestato il secondo rapinatore

Sparatoria, arrestato
il secondo rapinatore

Agguato mortale per regolare i conti

Agguato mortale per regolare i conti

di Marialucia Conistabile

Poste, il danno oltre la beffa E gli utenti non sanno più che fare

Poste, il danno oltre la beffa E gli utenti non sanno più che fare

di Giuseppe Palomba

Rapina Burrascano, anche il secondo arrestato era in permesso premio

Rapina Burrascano, anche il secondo arrestato era in permesso premio

di Rosario Pasciuto

Carabinieri, altra notte di controlli serrati in centro

Carabinieri, altra notte di controlli serrati in centro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33