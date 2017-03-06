Romeo wasn't corruptor, he was cheated - defence (2)

Rome, March 6 - One of Alfredo Romeo's lawyers said Monday that, rather than being at the centre of alleged graft involving CONSIP, the Campania businessman was actually hard-done-to in contracts for civil-service procurement agency. "Alfredo Romeo was not privileged with CONSIP, he was marginalised," said lawyer Giovanni Battista Vignola. "Forget about him being a corruptor. He was cheated many times. "In April Alfredo Romeo presented a complaint to CONSIP in which his relations and the mechanism via which the tenders were awarded were described. He was damaged by it". Battista Vignola said that Italy's anti-trust and anti-corruption agencies were informed of this complain when it was filed. He said it was forward to Naples prosecutors three months ago and to Rome investigators three weeks ago.