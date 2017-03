Italy condemns North Korea missile launch

Rome, March 6 - The Italian foreign ministry in Rome said on Monday that it "condemns" the launch of missiles by North Korea. "The repeated missile tests" and "the development of a nuclear arsenal" are a "threat to international peace and security and an open violation of the Security Council resolutions," a statement read. North Korea "must abandon the development of a missile and nuclear arsenal and stop the path taken of challenging the international community and self isolation," it said. "Italy is ready to contribute to a firm, cohesive response from the international community".