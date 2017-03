Soccer: Juve stretch lead despite draw

Rome, March 6 - Champions Juventus extended their lead at the top of Serie A to eight points on Sunday despite being held 1-1 at Udinese. The Turin giants, aiming for their sixth consecutive league title, have 67 points from 27 games, while second-placed AS Roma have 59 points following their 2-1 home defeat to Napoli on Saturday. Third-placed Napoli are two points further back after Dries Mertens's double gave them victory in the capital. Lazio climbed to fourth with a 2-0 win at Bologna while fifth-placed Atalanta drew 0-0 with Fiorentina. Inter, sixth, thrashed Cagliari 5-1, while seventh-placed AC Milan beat Chievo 3-1.