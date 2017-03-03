Rome

Soccer: Panel rejects Roma stadium deadline delay (2)

Lazio region says city did not join in bid for postponement

Soccer: Panel rejects Roma stadium deadline delay (2)

Rome, March 3 - A panel made up of local institutions has rejected a request from the backers of AS Roma's plan for a new stadium for a postponement in a deadline, Lazio territorial policies chief Michele Cività said on Friday. The project's proponents requested a 30-day delay after the club reached at deal with Mayor Virginia Raggi's city administration to scale back the original project to around half its size. Cività said that the city had not joined in the proponent's request for a postponement and said it had been denied because the law only allowed one suspension and this had already taken place. As result, the regional government wants the revised plan to be ready by March 30, Cività said after a meeting of the so-called conference of services.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Je suis Arturo. E vi faccio vedere come si fa

Je suis Arturo. E vi faccio vedere come si fa

di Anna Mallamo

Ha partorito quattro gemellini

Ha partorito quattro gemellini

di Giuseppe Giarrizzo

Nudo, palpeggia una donna: arrestato

Nudo, palpeggia una donna: arrestato

Nicola Assisi, la primula imprendibile di Grimaldi

Nicola Assisi, la primula imprendibile di Grimaldi

di Arcangelo Badolati

Istituito il 14° Battaglione Calabria Carabinieri

Istituito il 14° Battaglione Calabria Carabinieri

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33