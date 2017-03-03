Soccer: Panel rejects Roma stadium deadline delay (2)

Rome
03/03/2017
Rome, March 3 - A panel made up of local institutions has rejected a request from the backers of AS Roma's plan for a new stadium for a postponement in a deadline, Lazio territorial policies chief Michele Cività said on Friday. The project's proponents requested a 30-day delay after the club reached at deal with Mayor Virginia Raggi's city administration to scale back the original project to around half its size. Cività said that the city had not joined in the proponent's request for a postponement and said it had been denied because the law only allowed one suspension and this had already taken place. As result, the regional government wants the revised plan to be ready by March 30, Cività said after a meeting of the so-called conference of services.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Je suis Arturo. E vi faccio vedere come si fa
di Anna Mallamo
Ha partorito quattro gemellini
di Giuseppe Giarrizzo
Nicola Assisi, la primula imprendibile di Grimaldi
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online