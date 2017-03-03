Soccer: Panel rejects Roma stadium deadline delay (2)

Rome, March 3 - A panel made up of local institutions has rejected a request from the backers of AS Roma's plan for a new stadium for a postponement in a deadline, Lazio territorial policies chief Michele Cività said on Friday. The project's proponents requested a 30-day delay after the club reached at deal with Mayor Virginia Raggi's city administration to scale back the original project to around half its size. Cività said that the city had not joined in the proponent's request for a postponement and said it had been denied because the law only allowed one suspension and this had already taken place. As result, the regional government wants the revised plan to be ready by March 30, Cività said after a meeting of the so-called conference of services.