Berlin terrorist Amri regularly used cocaine - autopsy

Milan, March 3 - Anis Amri, the Tunisian behind the December terrorist attack on a Berlin Christmas market in which 12 people died, regularly used cocaine and hashish, according to the results of an autopsy performed for Monza prosecutors, sources said Friday. Amri was killed by police in Sesto San Giovanni, in northern Italy, later in December. The report did not rule out the possibility that Amri was under the effects of drugs on the day of the massacre, sources said.