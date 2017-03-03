Two Malians killed in blaze at migrant 'ghetto' (3)

03/03/2017
(ANSAmed) - Foggia, March 3 - Two Mali nationals are dead after a massive blaze overnight at a migrant camp called the 'Gran Ghetto' (the big ghetto) in the countryside between the southern towns of San Severo and Rignano Garganico. The fire spread to many shacks in the camp in a matter of minutes, destroying them. The victims were identified as Mamadou Konate and Nouhou Doumbia, aged 33 and 36 respectively. Hundreds of migrants working as crop pickers lived at the camp. Firefighters, Carabinieri and State police were already on the scene due to a clearance operation that started on March 1. The clearance was ordered in relation to a Bari probe into alleged criminal infiltration, although it was not completed as many migrants refused to leave. "It was too violent and sudden," a firefighter told ANSA. Prosecutors in the southern city of Foggia have found no evidence that the blaze was caused by arson, sources said Friday.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Je suis Arturo. E vi faccio vedere come si fa
di Anna Mallamo
Ha partorito quattro gemellini
di Giuseppe Giarrizzo
Nicola Assisi, la primula imprendibile di Grimaldi
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online