Soccer: Milan sale set for another delay

Milan, March 3 - A deal to see Chinese consortium Sino-Europe Sports (SES) buy AC Milan from Silvio Berlusconi will not be closed on schedule Friday, Berlusconi family holding company Fininvest said. Fininvest, which own's 99.93% of the seven-time European champions, added that it was giving "positive consideration" to a reach an agreement with SES "to sell Milan in a short period of time". An agreement was reached in August 5 valuing the club, owned by media mogul and three-time premier Berlusconi for 30 years, at 740 million euros. But the closing of the operation has been put off twice.