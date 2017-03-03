Quake-zone farmers to take cattle to Rome protest

Rome
03/03/2017
Rome, March 3 - Agriculture association Coldiretti said Friday that farmers from the areas of central Italy hit by the recent series of earthquakes will take their livestock with them to a demonstration next week calling for more support from the government. The March 7 protest outside the Lower House is being staged to highlight the "unsustainable" situation many farmers say them find themselves in. "The last bastion of an area injured by the earthquake is at risk," said Coldiretti. "A quality agricultural, livestock economy can only be saved if the reconstruction goes hand in hand with getting back to work".
