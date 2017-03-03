ANSA/ Manet and Renoir star in Milan exhibition

Milan, March 3 - Milan's Palazzo Reale is gearing up to host an exhibition of about 100 works of impressionist and post-impressionist art, featuring Manet, Renoir, Cezanne, Gauguin and their contemporaries. The show opens March 8 and runs through July 2. The works are on loan from Paris's Musee d'Orsay, and contain 55 paintings, among which are 17 masterpieces by Manet, who is considered the father of impressionism. The other paintings come from the same period as Manet or the period immediately following him, and feature works by Degas, Boldini, Fantin-Latour, Berthe Morisot, Signac, and Tissot. In addition to the paintings are other works including sketches, watercolors, models and sculptures. Among the works on display at the exhibition, produced by the City of Milan and Mondo Mostre Skira, are famous portraits as well as views of the Seine River, in Paul Gauguin's "The Seine Near the Pont De Jena", Paul Cezanne's "Pastoral", and Claude Monet's "Argenteuil". For the impressionists, Paris was an eternal source of inspiration, seen in works on display such as Monet's "Le Tuileries", Signac's "The Road to Gennevilliers", and Degas's "The Dance Foyer at the Opera". But Manet is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of impressionism, and his contemporaries agreed. "Manet is for us what Cimabue and Giotto were for the Italians of the Renaissance," said Renoir. "He is much more skillful than all of us. He transformed black into light," said Camille Pissarro. Among the many works on display are also "The Opera Ball" by Henri Gervex, "A Box at the Theatre des Italiens" by Eva Gonzales, "Young Girl in a Ball Gown" by Berthe Morisot, as well as one of the show's most important works, "The Balcony" by Manet. The final part of the exhibition focuses on the feminine world, with the two Manet paintings "Berthe Morisot with a Bouquet of Violets" and "Portrait of Nina de Callias" and two Renior works "Madama Darras" and "Young Woman With a Veil".