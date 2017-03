Salvini says he's premier candidate, Zaia is governor

Rome, March 3 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said Friday that he was the party's candidate to be the centre right's premier candidate at the next elections, not Veneto Governor Luca Zaia. Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, head of Forza Italia (FI), had mooted the idea of Zaia heading the centre-right ticket, although the governor quickly replied that he had no such ambition. "Let Zaia do his job as governor," Salvini told ANSA. "He is very good at it, he is the best-loved (governor) in Italy. "We made our decisions some time ago. Zaia is the governor and he does that well. "I am the (League) secretary and I am ready to challenge (Democratic Party ex-premier Matteo) Renzi at elections, if my name is accepted and confirmed by the public in primaries".