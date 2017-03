Fedeli is highest earner in govt, Martina lowest

Rome, March 3 - Education Minister Valeria Fedeli was the highest earner in Premier Paolo Gentiloni's cabinet last year, according to tax returns released Friday. The minister had taxable income of 180,921 euro in 2016. Second place went to Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, who earned 148,692 euros. The lowest earner in the government was Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina, who declared taxable income of 46,750 euros. Gentiloni earned 109,607 euros last year.