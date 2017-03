Cabinet OKs confidence vote for criminal reform

Rome, March 3 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's cabinet on Friday authorized the use of a confidence vote for the government's criminal justice reform, sources said. The bill was being examined by the floor of the Senate but was sent back to the justice committee while whips waited for the government to draft an amendment to harmonize wiretap spending at different prosecutors' offices. The centrist AP group expressed doubts about the decision to put the reform to a confidence vote, sources said.