Iglesias

Man stabs wife to death after separation

Latest in long series of femicide cases

Man stabs wife to death after separation

Iglesias, March 3 - A 46-year-old man, Gianni Murru, has confessed to police to stabbing to death his 32-year-old wife, Federica Madau, in the Sardinian town of Iglesias, sources said Friday. The man was unable to accept the couple's separation, which took place two months ago. Murru told police he called the woman on Thursday to come and collect their three children, aged four, six and nine, who were with him, according to the sources. He grabbed hold of her and dragged her inside when she rang the bell, eye witnesses said. He then stabbed her 10 times. There had been several bad rows between the couple and the man had been reported to the authorities. Italy has been rocked by a stream of femicide cases where women have been killed, usually by their partners or ex-partners, as well as a spate of acid attacks by exes.

