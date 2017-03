Renzi says no alibis, primaries April 30 as planned

Rome, March 3 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Friday ruled out a postponement in next month's Democratic Party (PD) primaries in which he is standing to be re-elected leader of the centre-left group. "The congress - with the primaries on April 30 - will be a great occasion to decide together what Italy we want in Europe and how the PD should be the engine of that change," Renzi wrote on his Facebook page. "So (there is) no alibi to postpone the debate".