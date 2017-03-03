Two Malians killed in blaze at migrant 'ghetto' (2)

Fire spread within minutes

Two Malians killed in blaze at migrant 'ghetto' (2)

(ANSAmed) - Foggia, March 3 - Two Mali nationals are dead after a massive blaze overnight at a migrant camp called the 'Gran Ghetto' (the big ghetto) in the countryside between the southern towns of San Severo and Rignano Garganico. The fire spread to many shacks in the camp in a matter of minutes, destroying them. The victims were identified as Mamadou Konate and Nouhou Doumbia, aged 33 and 36 respectively. Hundreds of migrants working as crop pickers lived at the camp. Firefighters, Carabinieri and State police were already on the scene due to a clearance operation that started on March 1. The clearance was ordered in relation to a Bari probe into alleged criminal infiltration, although it was not completed as many migrants refused to leave. "It was too violent and sudden," a firefighter told ANSA. "Therefore, the possibility that someone started it (on purpose) has not been excluded".

