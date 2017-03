Italy's 4th-quarter yr-on-yr GDP revised to 1%-ISTAT

Rome, March 3 - Italy's gross domestic product increased by 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016 with respect to the previous three months and by 1% compared to the same period in 2015, according to seasonally adjusted data released by ISTAT on Friday. The preliminary estimates the national statistics agency gave last month also put the quarter-on-growth at 0.2% but had the year-on-year figure up 1.1%.