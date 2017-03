Italy's 2016 GDP still 7% below 2008 level - ISTAT

Rome, March 3 - ISTAT said Friday that Italy's GDP in 2016 was still 7% lower than at the start of the economic crisis in 2008 despite two years of recovery. It said that the Italian economy did not get back above the 2000 GDP level until 2016. It said Italy was behind its European partners in growth terms, with Spain's recovery to pre-crisis levels "almost complete" and Germany and France 8% and 4% above them respectively.