Franceschini says never proposed PD primary delay

Rome, March 3 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini on Friday denied reports that he had proposed postponing next month's leadership primary for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "I never proposed postponing the primaries," Franceschini told ANSA. "I don't usually spend my days denying fanciful behind-the-scenes reports that regularly come out to cause trouble. But this time I want to do so to prevent a debate about something that has been invented".