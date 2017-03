Two killed in blaze at migrant 'ghetto'

(ANSAmed) - Foggia, March 3 - Two Africans are dead after a massive blaze overnight at a asylum-seeker camp called the 'Gran Ghetto' (the big ghetto) in the countryside between the southern towns of San Severo and Rignano Garganico, sources said Friday. The fire spread to a number of shacks in the camp in a matter of minutes. Firefighters, Carabinieri and State police were already on the scene due to a camp clearance operation that started on March 1.