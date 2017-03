11 arrested for selling illegal drugs in sex shops

Ravenna, March 2 - Finance police on Thursday arrested 11 people in relation to a probe into the suspected trafficking of illegal medicines. The suspects, all owners of sex shops selling the counterfeit products in various regions of Italy, are thought to be part of a trafficking ring. One person has also been detained in the operation and over 10,000 packages of unauthorised and potentially harmful medicines seized. The probe began following a tax inspection in a sex shop near Ravenna. There, finance police found boxes of unauthorised drugs coming mainly from China and India containing Sildenafil and Tadalafil, the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis, and a spray containing Lidocaina, which is normally used as a local anaesthetic.