No irregularities in Euro 5 diesel cars - ministry (2)

Turin, March 2 - A long-awaited report into transport ministry tests on Euro 5 cars in Italy on Thursday showed no irregular levels or unauthorised software to cut emissions. Tests were carried out on 18 vehciles (17 models), of which 7 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, equal to 70% of the Euro 5 cars circulating in Italy. Seven Volkswagen vehicles on which Verona prosecutors have opened a probe were not included. The report comes after FCA was accused of cheating US diesel emissions tests, a charge it has denied.