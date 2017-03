Grillo defends M5S line on Roma stadium (2)

Rome, March 2 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Thursday defended the M5S Rome administration's line on a planned new stadium for AS Roma, saying it was "innovative". He said "know-all" urban planners and architects who have criticised the halving of the project's size should "stick to their world, not politics". An M5S team, led by Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, approved a radically scaled-down version of the original project in the southern Tor di Valle district after half of the one million cubic metres were lopped off and three planned skyscrapers scrapped, leaving more space for green areas. photo: Grillo with Raggi