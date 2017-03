BPER buys Nuova CariFerrara

Rome, March 2 - BPER bank on Thursday bought Nuova CariFerrara for a nominal one euro, completing the purchases of four 'good banks' left over from a government wind-down of their previously insolvent versions. UBI bank bought the other three: Nuova Banca Marche, Nuova Banca Etruria and Nuova CariChieti. The four banks' collapse in late 2015 left bondholders holding worthless paper. One bondholder killed himself after losing his life savings. Many are still awaiting compensation. photo: BPER CEO Alessandro Vandelli