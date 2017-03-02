Rome document will give 10-yr perspective - Gentiloni (3)

Rome, March 2 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday the March 25 celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome "will be a very important opportunity to give a signal for relaunching" EU policy. "We are not blind and we see the difficulties but we also see potentialities," the premier said at a joint press conference with Maltese Premier Joseph Muscat. The Rome declaration will indicate "the perspective for the next 10 years: a stronger and more cohesive Europe on security and defence, more supportive and united on migratory issues, and very committed in social issues, growth, investments, something that we Italians attach particular importance to", Gentiloni said. "Joseph is a very dear friend of Italy and duty president of the EU: our meeting was a chance to review the celebrations we will have on the 25th of this month in Rome for the 60th anniversary of the EU treaties," Gentiloni said after lunching with Muscat at the premier's office in Palazzo Chigi. "It will be a very important occasion and we have been working together on it for weeks to give a signal of relaunching the Union at a time that many have described as difficult. Because we see the potentialities in a difficult and complicated world like this: we think that the project can be relaunched". Gentiloni said "we will give this celebration in Rome a significance of a perspective and therefore the declaration on which we are working on the one hand hails the results obtained in the 60 years and on the other maps out the prospects for the next 10 years".