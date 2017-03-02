Rome document will give 10-yr perspective - Gentiloni (2)

Rome

More security, solidarity on migrants, social issues, growth

Rome, March 2 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday the March 25 celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome "will be a very important opportunity to give a signal for relaunching" EU policy. "We are not blind and we see the difficulties but we also see potentialities," the premier said at a joint press conference with Maltese Premier Joseph Muscat. The Rome declaration will indicate "the perspective for the next 10 years: a stronger and more cohesive Europe on security and defence, more supportive and united on migratory issues, and very committed in social issues, growth, investments, something that we Italians attach particular importance to", Gentiloni said. "Joseph is a very dear friend of Italy and duty president of the EU: our meeting was a chance to review the celebrations we will have on the 25th of this month in Rome for the 60th anniversary of the EU treaties," Gentiloni said after lunching with Muscat at the premier's office in Palazzo Chigi.

