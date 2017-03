1,000 fewer 'blue cars' in last yr - civil service min (2)

Rome, March 2 - The number of chauffeur-driven official cars, dubbed 'blue cars' and seen as irritating symbols of privilege, fell by 1,049 or 3.3% last year, the civil service ministry said Thursday. The widely hated cars were first slashed in 2015 and the ministry led by Marianna Madia is monitoring their use, ministry sources said. Madia has been leading a drive to reduce perks and abuses of office, bidding to make the civil service more meritocratic, transparent and accountable.