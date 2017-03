M5S to table Lotti no-confidence motions over CONSIP (2)

Rome, March 2 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Thursday said it would table no-confidence motions against Sports Minister Luca Lotti in the House and Senate after he was placed under investigation for suspected influence-peddling involving CONSIP, the civil service procurement agency. Lotti, right-hand man of former premier Matteo Renzi, is being probed along with Renzi's father Tiziano, and others.