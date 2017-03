Verdini gets 9 yrs in CCF bank case (2)

Florence, March 2 - Former Berlusconi aide Denis Verdini was sentenced Thursday to nine years in jail for his part in the bankruptcy of the Credito Cooperativo Fiorentino (CCF) bank. Prosecutors had asked 11 years for Verdini, who now leads an independent centre-right group, ALA, which backs the Democratic Party-led government. Verdini has also been named by the media, but is not under investigation, in a probe into graft at the civil service procurement agency CONSIP.