2 nabbed for Nigerian prostitute voodoo rites

Catania, March 2 - A Nigerian couple were arrested in Cagliari Thursday for trafficking Nigerian women to Italy where, after undergoing voodoo rites, they were forced into prostitution. Police freed the victims of the couple, Michael Uyi Aigieator, 34, and Pamela Ehigiator, 27, who are suspected of people trafficking and aiding illegal immigration aggravated by placing people at risk of their lives in unseaworthy boats.