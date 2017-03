Limited growth, EU push needed - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, March 2 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday "Italy is in a phase of growth and recovery also in terms of employment but we know that this growth and new employment capacity are limited, gradual, and need to be accompanied". He said "we are thinking therefore of a Europe as framework needed to help and accompany this growth and the capacity to create new jobs". Gentiloni was speaking at a press conference with visiting Maltese Premier Joseph Muscat, who hailed a recent Italy-Libya migrant deal as "the highest point reached by EU migrant policy.