Golf: 15 days for guarantees or no Ryder Cup - Montali

Rome, March 2 - Italy has 15 days to deliver 97 million euros in financing guarantees for the 2022 Ryder Cup or the competition's executive committee will take it away, Gian Paolo Montali, the director of the 2022 event, said on Thursday. "I'm being hammered every day by the English, who are demanding a response," Montali said. "There is also pressure from other countries, such as Germany and Spain, for the event to be taken off us. If we don't provide the guarantees requested within 15 days we will lose it".