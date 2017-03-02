Calenda says no controversy intended in bonus swipe (2)

Rome, March 2 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Thursday that he did not intend to cause controversy in his comments on bonuses, which were interpreted as a criticism of the policies of ex-premier Matteo Renzi. "I see that part of the speech I gave... has been inserted into a political controversy that I'm not part of and I don't intend to take part in," said Calenda, who was part of Renzi's executive as well as the current cabinet of Premier Paolo Gentiloni. He also hailed the Industria 4.0 programme as "the most important industrial plan passed in many years which was designed, thought out and approved by the Renzi government". Renzi's government introduced an 80-euro-a-month tax bonus for low earners and a 500-euro bonus for 18-year-olds to spend on culture. "There are no shortcuts to create jobs and earnings, (with) inventions regarding income, jobs and bonuses," Calenda said during a ceremony at the presidential palace. "It is not the government's job to spread optimism, nor the opposition's to spread pessimism. "We must be realistic. A plan based on realism, data and complexity is needed".