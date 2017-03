Worker killed on Fincantieri site (2)

Trieste, March 2 - A 41-year-old Bosnian worker was killed in an accident in the main work site of naval constructors Fincantieri at Monfalcone near Gorizia Thursday. The man worked for an external company and was head of a project to build a shed for paint work. According to an initial reconstruction, he fell from scaffolding. The victim had 20 years of experience in the job and as works chief he was also responsible for on-the-job safety, sources said. Work on the shed was suspended and Fincantieri opened an internal probe into the accident.