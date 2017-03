PD membership irregularities reported in Caserta

Caserta, March 2 - Ten officials of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in the southern city of Caserta have sent a petition to party commissions over alleged "serious irregularities" in new membership applications, which concluded on Wednesday ahead of a congress. The officials accused city secretary Enrico Tresca of presenting, on his own, 189 new members, 25% of the total, "without giving the names, identification details and subscriptions".