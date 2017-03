Calenda blasts bonuses, calls for 'realism'

Rome, March 2 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Thursday appeared to take a swipe at the economic policies of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, whose government he was part of, saying initiatives such as bonuses for some groups were not effective. Renzi's government introduced an 80-euro-a-month tax bonus for low earners and a 500-euro bonus for 18-year-olds to spend on culture. "There are no shortcuts to create jobs and earnings, (with) inventions regarding income, jobs and bonuses," Calenda said during a ceremony at the presidential palace. "It is not the government's job to spread optimism, nor the opposition's to spread pessimism. "We must be realistic. A plan based on realism, data and complexity is needed".